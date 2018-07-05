Zainab Balogun joins the Shady Bunch on Episode 5 of ‘Shade Corner’ to talk “Old Nollywood vs New Nollywood” | Watch

Special guest in the building Zainab Balogun joins the Shady Bunch to compare and contrast between Nollywood of old, and the modern day industry that is thriving today.

Watch episode 5 of Accelerate TV’s ‘The Shade Corner’ below.



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>