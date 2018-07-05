BellaNaija

Zainab Balogun joins the Shady Bunch on Episode 5 of ‘Shade Corner’ to talk “Old Nollywood vs New Nollywood” | Watch

05.07.2018

Special guest in the building Zainab Balogun joins the Shady Bunch to compare and contrast between Nollywood of old, and the modern day industry that is thriving today.

Watch episode 5 of Accelerate TV’s ‘The Shade Corner’ below.

  • tosin July 5, 2018 at 8:20 pm

    i Agree… too americanized!! not all but some..

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Miss Anoni Moss July 6, 2018 at 10:29 am

    “The dolphin ate Genevieve’s stomach….” omg I can’t stop laughing

    Love this! 4 Reply
