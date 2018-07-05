And the winner is…| #BNShareYourHustle Vol 9: BellaNaijarians Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Thank you BellaNaijarians for sharing your fave SMEs in the ninth edition of our #BNShareYourHustle.
Hey, BellaNaijarians!
It’s official, we have kicked off a monthly friendly competition where you, the BN community, get to nominate your favourite small-scale business at the beginning of the week and the highest nominated business will get a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and BellaNaija social media pages (Instagram, Twitter & Facebook).
For the maiden edition there was a total of 285 comments and after a thorough check, the winner was Atley The Honeymooner who was our hustler for the week.
Now, we’re back with volume 9!
With the economy being the way it is, several people are trying their hardest to do legitimate businesses and things can be either very slow to kick off or too expensive to market properly. This is our way of letting YOU share your hustle with the world.
How It Works
- Comment below your favourite small-scale business (Yes, it can be yours!)
- Share why they are your favourite/nominated business of the week
- Share the social media handles for the business
Please Note:
- One User commenting the SAME business several times counts as ONE vote for the business
- The winner gets one post across BellaNaija platforms
- Only legitimate businesses will be considered
**Other Ts&Cs apply
The competition opens NOW and will close on Wednesday, 4th of July. The winner’s post will be published on Friday 6th of July.
Start nominating!
SME Name: FUSION IJAY CREATION NIG LTD
REASON: FUSION IJAY creation is an event, Music and Art Management Company Based in the small City of Enugu yet has managed to pull off world class events especially in arts. Its subsidiary ije_arts has given young Artist like me opportunities to exhibit our work alongside industry giants. The Platform encourages street talents and perfectly presents them to the world for less. I and some of my friends who are into various form of Arts have deeply been inspired by the resilience, drive and creativity of the lady behind the brand. Despite the business angle of the brand it also empowers young men and women.
SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLE- INSTAGRAM : ijaycreations, ije_arts
Hello everyone,
I nominate CakeIcon, your affordable cake delivery service across Nigeria. You can celebrate loved ones birthdays, graduations, matriculation, bridal and baby showers from diaspora by simply placing an order on http://www.cakeicon.com and we’ll do the rest.
Hi Bella naija
I’ll love to nominate my business zikorah
Zikorah is a ready to wear African inspired clothing brand that caters to young and middle-aged women who seek to identify with Africa through unique and well crafted fashion pieces
We basically make ready to wear afro centric pieces for all occasions
We would really love to feature on Bella naija as it’ll give us a platform to reach a wider audience being that Bella naija is one of the most popular blogs on the internet who have made their mark through unique and informative content
Thank you
Instagram handle @zikorahafrica
@zikorah
I am nominate an online grocery store. Yeyeoloja. Yeyeoloja means “market woman” in a Yoruba language and it is a fond terms used mostly in western parts of Nigeria to describe a woman who sell food produce in the market. The founder Olaseni Salami is a young guy on two crutches, graduate of Bowen university and ex – banker. My love for saving people from source for quality groceries in a busy city of Lagos after hustle and bustle of Lagos markets, annoying traffic and unnecessary rise in prices of goods led me to established the online grocery store “Yeyeoloja” with a vision of providing quality and affordable products, sourced locally for busy father, mother and people within various community. I constantly dreamed of becoming the people’s favorite local grocer by making grocery shopping much easier. My plan was to provide online services where people could conveniently place orders and expect a reliable delivery services, bringing goods to their offices, home or wherever customers were. Yeyeoloja is living up to it’s motto “making everyone happy”
The handle for the nominated business shared earlier is @yeyeoloja on Instagram and twitter.
My favourite small scale business is my very own brain child – Lami Fragrance online shop. Why wouldn’t it be? Have you heard of any hard working, persistent, entrepreneur who isn’t proud of his/her work? I definitely am because it feels absolutely wonderful and thrilling to build something out of nothing.
Lami Fragrance since its inception on June 22, 2017 has proved successful so far. There are challenges but We are very much persistent for the potentials of this business is vividly clear. 1 year and counting , the future is definitely bright. You too can do it!
Visit us @ http://www.lamifragrance.com / on Facebook @lami fragrance and instagram @ Lamifragrance_beauty
Sme name: @allbuyables, an online store for very very affordable Turkey Wears , Exquisites Bags etc
instagram handle: @allbuyables
Whatsapp:08184885051
i nominate @allbuyables as the business for the week, cos they got all my favorite formal outfit, and they prices are quite cheaper that others who sell same out there.
i nominate @allbuyables, i have patronised some of her wears for my wife, very pocket friendly and beautiful
My favorite business is Nwa Ada Igbo, an language teaching and translation service. It is an innovative initiative with the aim of preserving Igbo language by teaching adults and children to speak, read and write Igbo. Lessons hold offline or online and is based on availability, interest and proficiency. Instagram handle is @nwaadaigbo and Facebook is Nwa Ada Igbo.
Want to learn the art of flat pattern cutting for womenswear but you can’t afford the fees of a fashion school? Or do you want to start a Ready To Wear but can’t leave your tight 9 to 5 job to attend classes? Look no further at The Poised Patternmaker Academy.
The Poised Patternmaker Academy is an online fashion training school that offers intensive fashion courses such as pattern making, Jewellry design, turban and head pieces making to individuals seeking to learn a skill.
Since October 2017, we have offered affordable and accessible trainings through WhatsApp to fashion enthusiasts seeking to improve their fashion schools.
We will be starting the July edition of our #3weeksSkirtMakingClassesForBeginners .
Join us at
Ig: @thepoisedpatternmakeracademy
Facebook: thepoisedpatternmaker
Twitter: poisedpatterns
Hello, I’m nominating omo elewa. A food service business in Ibadan. Specializes in making delicious meals especially “ewa agoyin” at cheap and affordable prices. They have a lovely place you can eat in and take away, plus a great delivery service. Check them out on instagram @_omo_elewa and you’d be glad you did
Follow on IG: @_omo_elewa
Hello Bella Naija,
The name is suppose to be REX ODIANOSEN
Hello Bella Naija,
I nominate my Business- Prime Virtual Assistant.
A lot of entrepreneurs today do not need a physical office to operate their businesses, but they need the support of an administrative staff to work effectively, that’s where a Virtual Assistant comes in.
We are a virtual administrative support services outfit. We do administrative support, virtually
for Entrepreneurs, Professionals and Small businesses. We offer smart support for admin tasks so you can start focusing on the truly important stuff.
They can work smart and save time with professional support service from Prime Virtual Assistant.
We offer a range of administrative support services;
• Email management,
• Business correspondence,
• Creating new and proof-reading existing documents,
• Internet and on-the-field fact-finding, and lots more.
. Social Media Management/Content preparation/Graphics Design.
Instagram Handle: primevassistant
Facebook: Prime Virtual Assistant
I nominate Omo Elewa. It’s a modern and innovation driven food startup in Ibadan that has revolutionised the traditional restaurant landscape. They serve the most delicious beans (ewa) cusine you have have ever tasted. Their unique and creative blend of dishes and presentation would mesmerise your taste buds and leave you longing for a repeat visit.
Hi Bellanaija.
i nominate @ allbuyables
Bella my favourite business is The Bodysmith Luxury Spa. Their watch word is tranquility guaranteed and I swear by this. They truly know how to relieve stress and pamper a woman. You can tell they have their client’s best interest at heart. They are a Luxury Mobile Spa. For real, they will come to any convenient location you give for your treatment. They are based in Lagos ☎ 08109918063, email: [email protected]
They are a mobile spa that offers various luxury and much needed treatments. These include bespoke facial treatments, body massages, manicure and pedicure, eyebrow threading, bridal and mothers’ day packages. All first timers get a 10% discount.
You can follow them on instagram @bodysmithluxspa
They are my favourite because I live to be pampered and they make the experience even better since there is no need to start worrying about how to face Lagos traffic and start driving home when I can have the treatment in the comfort of my home!