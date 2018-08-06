6,208 APC members in Osun State defect to ADP

6,208 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), led by the Deputy Chairman Azeez Adesiji, have defected to the Action Democratic Party (ADP).

Adesiji blamed the defection on “nepotism, impunity and unconcerned attitude” of the APC in the state.

Punch reports that the 6,208 members are made up of 580 local government executives and 5,620 executives at the ward level.

The new ADP members were welcomed by the party chairman Toye Akinola in Osogbo.

Adesiji, speaking while joining the new party, said:

I, Alhaji Azeez Issa Adesiji and other state exco members wish to make it known to you all about our defection into this new, credible, alternative party because of impunity and undemocratic practices witnessed in our former party, the All Progressives Congress, Osun State, which is unbecoming of an acclaimed progressive party. Among the 780 local government executives in APC in Osun State, 580 are moving with me the deputy state chairman of the party to our new party, the Action Democratic Party. Also, among the 8,632 executives at the ward level in the APC, 5,620 are also joining the train to our new party, Action Democratic Party.