BellaNaijaMCM Olayinka Olanrewaju of Lawcademy is Helping Law Students Reach their Educational Goals

The world is continuously evolving and the sooner everyone gets on board, the better.

The legal landscape, just like all other sectors, has changed, and what must change also, is the teaching process. Sadly, for Nigeria as well as other developing countries, this is not so.

Students find it difficult to understand their subjects and consequently pass their examinations or compete with their counterparts across the globe

With nearly 50% failures in the Nigerian law school each year, it is evident that something has to be do to reverse the trend. That is where our #BellaNaijaMCM this week Olayinka Olanrewaju comes in.

Olayinka, a Windows #InsidersForGood fellow, founded Lawcademy, “an elearning platform, committed to improving access to quality legal education” and is using it to contribute his quota to making law students more successful in their educational pursuits as well as their careers, especially in Nigeria and West Africa.

Lawcademy partners with universities and leverages the power of e-learning to help Nigerian law students improve their performance and succeed.

The platform explains complex legal subjects with modern techniques that helps students retain and apply information. It uses videos, mind-mapping, infographics, and quizzes that give students instant feedback on their performance.

The platform’s content are specifically tailored to a West African audience, making it slightly different from other e-learning platforms across the globe.

We celebrate Olayinka for taking a step in improving Nigeria’s ailing education sector.