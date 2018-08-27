BellaNaija

#BBNaija's Anto is Grateful after surviving Near-Death Car Accident

Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Anto, has revealed that she survived a car crash during the Sallah break.

She shared a post on Instagram with a photo of the damaged car and a caption that expressed how grateful she is.

She wrote:

When people were celebrating Eid with their families, I was having a near-death experience. But I thank the Almighty Allah for life. I charge all of you to make the most out of each and every day because we don’t know when it will be our last ♥️ PS. If you know anyone who fixes cars for an affordable rate, please send my way because the quote we are receiving.

She jokingly added, “PPS. If you know anyone who just wants to donate a car to my cause, send them my way”.

