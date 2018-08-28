Eddie Murphy is expecting his 10th Child

Entertainer Eddie Murphy has confirmed that he is expecting his 10th child.

There were rumors about the news after his longtime 39-year-old girlfriend Paige Butcher was spotted with a baby bump and now the 57-year old actor has confirmed that they are indeed pregnant.

His rep confirmed to ET that the baby is due in December.

Eddie Murphy and Paige are already parents to a two-year-old daughter named Izzy but this will be the 10th child for Eddie, who is a dad to eight other children from four previous relationships.