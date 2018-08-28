BellaNaija

Eddie Murphy is expecting his 10th Child

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 22: Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher arrive at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 22, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)

Entertainer Eddie Murphy has confirmed that he is expecting his 10th child.

There were rumors about the news after his longtime 39-year-old girlfriend Paige Butcher was spotted with a baby bump and now the 57-year old actor has confirmed that they are indeed pregnant.

His rep confirmed to ET that the baby is due in December.

Eddie Murphy and Paige are already parents to a two-year-old daughter named Izzy but this will be the 10th child for Eddie, who is a dad to eight other children from four previous relationships.

