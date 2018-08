Funke Akindele Bello has added a new endorsement deal to her already long list.

The filmmaker is Keystone Bank’s newest ambassador. The financial institution made the announcement via Instagram.

They shared: “Keystone Bank recently signed on @funkejenifaakindele as a brand ambassador…”

Funke also shared the news on Instagram; “So glad to join the family”!

Photo Credit: @keystonebankng