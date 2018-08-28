Here’s What Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje’s Movie “Farming” starring Genevieve Nnaji, Kate Beckinsale, Gugu Mbatha-Raw is about

A couple of months ago BellaNaija Movies & TV brought you the scoop on one of Nollywood actress Genevieve Nnaji‘s new projects, a movie by Nigerian-British writer and director Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje titled ‘Farming’.

More details about the movie are available and we’ve got the scoop!

The movie will have its world premiere on the 8th of September at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival. The movie is one of the films in the Discovery section for this year, along with Genevieve Nnaji’s “Lionheart” among others.

The cast of Farming includes Damson Idris, Kate Beckinsale, John Dagleish, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jaime Winstone, Genevieve Nnaji, and Zephan Amissah.

According to TIFF, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje uses his own life as inspiration for his feature film directorial debut which is about a London-born Nigerian child voluntarily placed in a white working-class home as part of a 1960s social experiment, stranding him between cultures and sending him through adolescence on a twisting journey from destructive self-loathing to perseverance.