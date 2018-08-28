New Website, Photos & a Message of Strength! Mercy Johnson Okojie is celebrating her Birthday in the Best Way

Today is Nigerian movie star Mercy Johnson Okojie‘s birthday and to celebrate she has rolled out a few new and exciting things – from a new website to new photos and a new look.

The actress is celebrating her wedding anniversary in addition to becoming a year older and apart from the website and photos, Mercy will be celebrating this year’s birthday in private with family and friends.

In a post on Instagram, the mum-of-three who recently lost her mother shared a message of strength.

She wrote:

When you look into the coming year, you never plan for the worst. You always expect that life will have a way to make itself better…. Sometimes, like this past year has taught me, there are other plans… life simply happens. I never expected to lose my mother so soon, and so suddenly, but it happened, life happened.

No one can teach you how to cry with every fibre of your being and when exactly to stop crying.

No one can truly teach you how to properly mourn a loss or fill up the empty painful, endless hole that death leaves.

No one can….No one has that power but God.. Soon, you learn how, How to draw strength from the eyes and the smiles of those that love and truly care for you, You learn to find peace in the breaths you take when you wake up and in even in the taste of pepper soup. Sometimes you even learn from a comment or two or fifteen thousand. You learn how to cherish the great memories you shared, the laughs, the tears, the prayers, the victories. You learn that yes, life happens and yes sometimes we are powerless to change our circumstances. But as long as we still have life, we will smile again, laugh again, love again and be born again… Thank you everyone for your love and support. Happy birthday to me!

Check out her new website here and her new photos below.

Credits:

Jewelry @bland2glam

Stylist @didiekanem

Makeup @seun_williams

Hair @ellaemmanuell

Photography @timi.idowu