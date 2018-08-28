BellaNaija

Serena Williams: Why there won't be a Birthday Celebration for Olympia

Alexis Olympia Ohanian turns 1 this week but there won’t be a party, according to mum Serena Williams.

According to METRO, Serena who is gearing up for her US Open revealed during a press conference that due to her religious beliefs, there won’t be a birthday celebration for Olympia.

She shared: “Olympia doesn’t celebrate birthdays. We’re Jehovah’s Witnesses, so we don’t do that.”

The Jehovah’s Witnesses are a religious organisation who practice a non-trinitarian worship and avoid the celebration of certain “religious holidays” including Christmas, Easter as well as birthdays.

The belief is that these celebrations have pagan origin and practicing them is not an act of wholesome worship to God.

According to a Huffington Post report, Serena Williams and her sisters joined the faith after their mother converted in the early 1980s.

