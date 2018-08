Otondo OBO!

Pop star Davido has enrollled in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme, which is mandatory for all Nigerians who have obtained a bachelors degree under 30 years old.

The DMW boss shared photos and videos of himself proudly decked in his full uniform.

Watch:

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline) on Aug 28, 2018 at 7:23am PDT

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline) on Aug 28, 2018 at 9:40am PDT