Proud Mama! Mercy Aigbe’s daughter Michelle is off to School

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe in an emotional post on Instagram revealed her 17-year-old daughter, Michelle is heading off to school outside of Nigeria.

The actress shared a photo of her and her daughter, with her son Juwon who can be seen hugging his big sister and it looks like he isn’t ready to let her go.

Mercy wrote:

I am super emotional right now……see who is off to school @michelleio__ …..Permit me to scream Jehovah Overdo!!!!!!!! All sufficient God! Thank you Lord for ALL ……..for strength, for provision and above all for your unending GRACE…..For 17 years it’s been me and you, we have been tru a lot together, laughed together, cried together, danced together and we fight often 🤣 I am gonna miss you my best friend @michelleio__ My confidante….Go My child, pursue, overtake and take dominion, I am solidly behind you.

See photos below: