Mercy Johnson Okojie pens Emotional Message to Husband as they celebrate 7th Wedding Anniversary

Mercy Johnson Okojie has taken to Instagram to write down a very emotional message to husband, Prince Odi Okojie as they celebrate their 7th year wedding anniversary.

The mum-of-three shared:

One of the last times i smiled was on your birthday ,before my mom passed…this Video. So the last 3 months has been my worse but you have been a prove that Love is all we need to Heal. You followed me into my darkness when the hole of a loss wouldn’t Heal. You taught me that healing doesn’t mean the damage never existed but that the damage no longer controls my life. I am in tears as I write because I can’t comprehend what I did right to deserve you. I will not celebrate my birthday but I must celebrate you. Even when I can’t comprehend myself,I do know that you Love me and that I will be fine with you by my side. HWA @princeodiokojie ,I Love You. 7yrs and still counting. Hey Friends, please say a prayer for me….