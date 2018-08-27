Wizkid & Nike team up for new Super Eagles Inspired Starboy Collection ⭐️

Wizkid, earlier in the year, was enlisted by Nike during the unveiling of the Super Eagles 2018 World Cup jersey.

But that wasn’t his first foray into fashion. In the same month, the chart-topper had released his “Made in Lagos” merch, featuring t-shirts and hoodies.

This time, Wizkid has again linked up with Nike for a Super Eagles inspired Starboy jersey.

He teased photos of the collabo on his Instagram, writing: “Coming soon Nike x StarBoy.”

Check out photos of the jersey.

Photo Credit: wizkidayo