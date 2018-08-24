BellaNaija

Buhari explains Why he Walked 800m in Daura 

24.08.2018

President Muhammadu Buhari has explained why he walked 800m in his hometown in Daura after Eid prayers on Tuesday.

The walk had been a subject of discussion on the 75-year old’s health – some saying he’s proven he’s fit to run for office, while others say walking 800m is not/should be a criterion to be president.

In a statement released by Buhari’s spokesman Garba Shehu, the president, in a meeting with representatives of the 5 local governments in Daura Emirate, explained that the walk was not about proving his fitness level or scoring cheap political capital.

He said:

This is my constituency, the people came out in their large numbers to see me and the car in which I was being driven had tinted windows.

They were not seeing me so I came down so they could see me. I didn’t need to convince anyone about my health and the decision to contest for a second term – a decision that I made public in April this year.

Photo Credit: @bayomoboriowo

