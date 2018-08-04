4-year Old Who Went Missing in July Found

4-Year old Elo Ogidi who went missing in July while in church has been found.
Elo’s kidnap made headlines after singer mom Rita Soul and music producer dad A4Bernard launched a social media campaign in search of their little girl who went missing on the 8th of July.
Thank you sir @donjazzy you am grateful #Repost from @_donjazzyy with @regram.app … #Repost @nikkilaoye ・・・ ELO OGIDI, a 4 year old girl has been missing since the 8th of July, 2018 as she was picked by an unidentified person at the children's department of her parents' church on a Sunday morning. . . ELO had been in the company of her siblings and her nanny, who briefly went to get cake for her within the same hall, just as the service ended, and turned back to find her gone. . . Efforts and a wide search to find her are still ongoing at the moment. . . ELO is a bright young girl who knows members of her family by name if she is shown their pictures. . . Her parents are Afokoghene Ogidi (popularly known as A4jeazy, the producer behind most Christ Embassy artists) And Rita Grace Ogidi (popularly known as Recording artist, Ritasoul) . . Urgent Information is needed regarding her whereabouts. If Seen, Pls Call 08083475328 IG: @a4jeazy @ritasoulofficial . . . We do believe that she would found soonest in Jesus name, Amen. . . Pls kindly share and repost this flyer, with the information in my caption . . . Thank you and God bless you Signed @NikkiLaoye #EloOgidi #EloIsComingHome #MissingChild
Here’s a video of the parents celebrating:
Photo Credit: @a4jeazy