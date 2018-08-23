Buhari Praises Airport Workers For Returning Woman’s Bag

“Honesty remains the best policy. We must exhibit such behavior in whatever position we find ourselves, whether high or low,” those were President Muhammadu Buhari‘s words while singing the praises of two airport workers who found and returned a woman’s bag.

According to a statement released by Femi Adesina, Buhari’s spokesperson, the incident occurred on when a Lagos based media, a doctor, Banji Oyegbami, met with a family returning from America at the airport on August 18, 2018.

“In the process of loading their luggage into the car of their host, the handbag of the returnee’s wife fell, unknown to anyone. It was not till 90 minutes later that an officer of Halogen Securities, on duty at the airport, called the couple, to come for the retrieved bag.”

“When the bag was eventually collected, the contents, including a handsome amount of American dollars, phone, wristwatch, and other valuables were intact. The grateful couple offered a generous gift, but Messrs Francis Emepueaku and Achi Daniel, declined, saying they were merely doing their duties,” the statement said.

President Buhari urged Nigerians to emulate the two security men, according to him, “I commend their conduct to the rest of the country.