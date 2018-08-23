“In 2019, PDP will produce the President” – Saraki

Senate President Bukola Saraki who recently dumped the ruling APC for PDP, said the latter will produce Nigeria’s president in 2019.

According to Punch, Saraki said this in Ilorin, during a harmonisation summit for PDP members and those who recently defected to the party from the APC.

He said:

In 2019, PDP will produce the President. If we emerge victorious at the federal level, all of us will be the beneficiaries. In the state, with your support, we will win the state too. All of you here are the key players in Kwara politics. With the unity of purpose, no party can contest with you. We are here to unite all of us under the party we belong to today.

I am assuring all members that there will be equity, internal democracy and justice. It is not going to be a winner takes all. As far as I am concerned, everybody here today belongs to our political structure. There is nothing like old or new PDP. We have all become one PDP.

There is nobody here that will not say, one way or the other, we have not been together before. I am very sure that the future is bigger and brighter than in the past. I want all of us and the development of Kwara State.

As per the politics of the state, nobody can wrest power from us if we are united. By the grace of God, in the forthcoming elections, we will emerge victorious both at the federal and state levels. We will ensure that we work as one party because we have always worked together before.