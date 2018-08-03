Cars Crushed after Water Tank Collapsed in Delta Stadium

Just a few days after the Stephen Keshi Stadium was inaugurated for the 21st Africa Senior Athletics Championship, in Asaba, Delta State, a water tank collapsed, destroying several vehicles.
According to Channels, the iron frame supporting the tank which supplies water to the swimming pool in the stadium gave way which caused the tank to fall over and destroy properties.
See photos below
Photo Credit: Channels
Lol why i’m i not surprised, half of the things here are cheap and fake, terrible roads, no electricity NOTHING works in Asaba.
I can’t wait to leave, thank God no lives were lost.
Thank God no life was lost. Corruption at play