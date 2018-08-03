BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Cars Crushed after Water Tank Collapsed in Delta Stadium

03.08.2018 at By 2 Comments

Tragedy strikes in Delta Stadium, Water Tanker Collapse on Vehicles

Just a few days after the Stephen Keshi Stadium was inaugurated for the 21st Africa Senior Athletics Championship, in Asaba, Delta State, a water tank collapsed, destroying several vehicles.

According to Channels, the iron frame supporting the tank which supplies water to the swimming pool in the stadium gave way which caused the tank to fall over and destroy properties.

See photos below

Photo Credit: Channels

2 Comments on Cars Crushed after Water Tank Collapsed in Delta Stadium
  • keke driver August 3, 2018 at 12:26 pm

    Lol why i’m i not surprised, half of the things here are cheap and fake, terrible roads, no electricity NOTHING works in Asaba.

    I can’t wait to leave, thank God no lives were lost.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • zzzzzzzzzzz August 3, 2018 at 6:29 pm

    Thank God no life was lost. Corruption at play

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

Star Features

Isoken is now available for online viewing on Amazon

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Movie of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija