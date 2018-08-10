Educate, Empower & Provide Care to Kids on the Street by giving as little as N1000 monthly to support #1000HelpingHands Campaign

Have you thought about what you could do this summer to change someone’s life for good? Here’s an idea! You and others giving as little as N1000 monthly can help The Destiny Trust educate, empower and provide care to street children through the campaign #1000HelpingHands.

The Destiny Trust is a strong voice for street children supporting their access to education, rehabilitation, and care. Hundreds of street children get a chance to go to school every year. Children are integrated into a programme that provides shelter, daily feeding, and care. Through an expansive empowerment initiative called Kids Innovation Hub, the Trust is also equipping underrepresented children with coding skills.

Your little act of kindness can make a big difference here. Give and invite your friends to give and follow the campaign. Your support will help sustain and expand the Destiny Trust’s work of rescuing homeless children from destitution and giving them a new start. You can make a direct donation to The Destiny Trust Projects, GT Bank Plc, 0209963873 or online by clicking here.

