Duncan Mighty responds to Domestic Violence Allegations

Singer/producer Duncan Mighty has responded to reports that he battered his wife over the weekend.

On Monday, there were reports that Duncan Mighty battered his wife, leaving her with a swollen eye.

The reports, quoting friends and colleagues of his wife Vivien, also claim the singer has been a wife beater for some time.

Photos of Vivien’s battered face were also posted on social media.

In a post on Instagram, Duncan Mighty who shared loved up photos of him and his wife, described the reports as lies aimed at tarnishing his image.

He wrote:

THE NEXT NEWS WILL BE I USED MY WIFE FOR COMING BACK,, WHAT DO YOU GAIN TO TARNISH MY IMAGE WITH LIES THAT I BRUTALIZED MY OWN WIFE,? HEHEHE UNA COME LATE::::::::::::::My life n journey to get here wasn’t by DUNCANMIGHTY but by GOD last 2 weeks i met one of the ONOBELO,’S at the Harvest lekki he approached me and said my name is somethjng onobello I said u welcome he said he’s happy for my come back to the industry and that one thing that has kept me Unique is that I have no Scandals and he loves it like that immediately i laughed and said to him, Do you know I run a Construction company where I carry out professional civil engineering jobs too ? He was quite and I said to him pls sir I know the bellos are media top n Naija how can u guys help me PROJECT PORT HARCOURT he said anything bro we waiting for my TELEVISION STATION in 2016 I was made the YOUTH BRAND AMBASSADOR FOR FOCCIMA,, I PUBLISHED AN ARTICLE I called Using Sports to channel the mindset of our youths into meaningful leaving this same ONOBELO and instablog PUBLISHED on there page I went to beg Buhari for empowerment after the same Onobello and Instablog two weeks to my wedding in 2015 PUBLISHED another fake news that a lady was pregnant for me and yet am planning a royal wedding,,,, I no come Lagos to find Fame,,,,, For your information My Marriage is not one of those u people broke down n will never be… For your info I am the winner of my marriage my wife and kids can’t do without Daddy every moment,,, the more u make people hate me the more they love me more pls don’t allow these fools make u forget we dropping one of the biggest TUNE of our time AZA DAVIDO DUNCANMIGHTY PERUZI …… I LOVE MA FANS