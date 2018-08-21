Duncan Mighty responds to Domestic Violence Allegations

Singer/producer Duncan Mighty has responded to reports that he battered his wife over the weekend.
On Monday, there were reports that Duncan Mighty battered his wife, leaving her with a swollen eye.
The reports, quoting friends and colleagues of his wife Vivien, also claim the singer has been a wife beater for some time.
Photos of Vivien’s battered face were also posted on social media.
In a post on Instagram, Duncan Mighty who shared loved up photos of him and his wife, described the reports as lies aimed at tarnishing his image.
He wrote:
THE NEXT NEWS WILL BE I USED MY WIFE FOR COMING BACK,, WHAT DO YOU GAIN TO TARNISH MY IMAGE WITH LIES THAT I BRUTALIZED MY OWN WIFE,? HEHEHE UNA COME LATE::::::::::::::My life n journey to get here wasn’t by DUNCANMIGHTY but by GOD last 2 weeks i met one of the ONOBELO,’S at the Harvest lekki he approached me and said my name is somethjng onobello I said u welcome he said he’s happy for my come back to the industry and that one thing that has kept me Unique is that I have no Scandals and he loves it like that immediately i laughed and said to him, Do you know I run a Construction company where I carry out professional civil engineering jobs too ? He was quite and I said to him pls sir I know the bellos are media top n Naija how can u guys help me PROJECT PORT HARCOURT he said anything bro we waiting for my TELEVISION STATION in 2016 I was made the YOUTH BRAND AMBASSADOR FOR FOCCIMA,, I PUBLISHED AN ARTICLE I called Using Sports to channel the mindset of our youths into meaningful leaving this same ONOBELO and instablog PUBLISHED on there page I went to beg Buhari for empowerment after the same Onobello and Instablog two weeks to my wedding in 2015 PUBLISHED another fake news that a lady was pregnant for me and yet am planning a royal wedding,,,, I no come Lagos to find Fame,,,,, For your information My Marriage is not one of those u people broke down n will never be… For your info I am the winner of my marriage my wife and kids can’t do without Daddy every moment,,, the more u make people hate me the more they love me more pls don’t allow these fools make u forget we dropping one of the biggest TUNE of our time AZA DAVIDO DUNCANMIGHTY PERUZI …… I LOVE MA FANS
See essay writing! Bros, this is a simple yes or no question. Did you or did you not hit your wife?
Yes it no. Why now. If that’s his wife who did that to her and for what reason