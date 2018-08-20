MeToo: Simone Biles stands with Survivors while Making History as First Woman To Win 5 U.S. All-Around Titles

American gymnastics champion Simone Biles, 21 has made history as the first woman to win 5 all-round titles at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships.

According to Team USA, Biles, took 23 months off from competing returned on Sunday to win gold on vault, uneven bars, balance beam, floor exercise, and in the all-around.

USA Gymnastics started awarding all-around national champions in 1963. Biles had won every all-round title in the competition from 2013 to 2016, and now in 2018.

Biles’ all-around score was 119.850, 6.55 ahead of runner-up Morgan Hurd (113.300). Hurd was the all-round winner in 2017, when Biles didn’t compete.

Biles is also the first to win all five gold medals since Dominique Dawes in 1994.

“Being the first to sweep all the titles since Dominique Dawes is inspiring. It’s kind of cool to follow that path,” she said.

Biles also used the opportunity to make a statement. She wore a teal leotard she designed for her performance, as a way of standing with sexual abuse survivors. Biles is one of such people. In January, she and over 150 women, revealed they have been abused by USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar.

Nassar received a sentence of up to 175 years in jail.

“(The colour) is for the survivors. I stand with all of them and I think it’s kind of special to unite (people),” she said, according to AP.

Photo Credit: Tim Bradbury/Getty Images