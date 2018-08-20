BellaNaija

Eunice Atuejide’s Party expels “erring members” from its NEC following Fraud allegations against Her

20.08.2018

Eunice Atuejide

Presidential aspirant and National Chairman of the National Interest Party (NIP) Eunice Atuejide has just announced that 12 members of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) have been expelled, adding that 1 member resigned.

No reason was given for their expulsion, however, over the weekend, news filtered in that the party’s NEC suspended Atuejide over alleged “misappropriation of funds”.

It was said that Atuejide debunked the allegations at the party’s national convention on Monday, but she, in a tweet announcing the expulsion of “erring members,” said:

Yes, I’m a woman. Yes, I’m new in politics. Yes, politics in Nigeria “can be dirty”. But NO, you do not try me! So guys, next time you decide to smear someone, ensure it isn’t me…or someone close to me😡. ALL EXPELLED from NIP….🤷🏾‍♀️

  • jah rule August 20, 2018 at 10:02 pm

    wow..so early in the race …”i dealt with them sha…” that comment sounds somehow

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Baybie August 20, 2018 at 11:17 pm

    Jokers!

    Love this! 0 Reply
