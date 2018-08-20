Eunice Atuejide’s Party expels “erring members” from its NEC following Fraud allegations against Her

Presidential aspirant and National Chairman of the National Interest Party (NIP) Eunice Atuejide has just announced that 12 members of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) have been expelled, adding that 1 member resigned.

No reason was given for their expulsion, however, over the weekend, news filtered in that the party’s NEC suspended Atuejide over alleged “misappropriation of funds”.

It was said that Atuejide debunked the allegations at the party’s national convention on Monday, but she, in a tweet announcing the expulsion of “erring members,” said:

Yes, I’m a woman. Yes, I’m new in politics. Yes, politics in Nigeria “can be dirty”. But NO, you do not try me! So guys, next time you decide to smear someone, ensure it isn’t me…or someone close to me . ALL EXPELLED from NIP…. @ NIP4All # ANigeria4all # NIPConvention

ALL EXPELLED from NIP….🤷🏾‍♀️ — Eunice Atuejide (@eunice_atuejide) August 20, 2018

PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT:

Today at the #NIPConvention, in the presence of @inecnigeria, the National Interest Party with members representing 36 States and the FCT have passed votes of no confidence on all ineffective and errant NEC members.

More details coming soon. — National Interest Party (NIP) (@NIP4All) August 20, 2018