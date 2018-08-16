BellaNaija

Here’s the Video of Duncan Mighty & Davido That’s Got People Talking

16.08.2018 at By 2 Comments

A video of Duncan Mighty and Davido is trending on social media.

In the video shared via Instagram, Duncan Mighty is filmed taking a bow (and was probably attempting to prostrate as some people claim) in a bid to show his excitement and gratitude over Davido’s collaboration with him as well as his visit Port harcourt for the video shoot.

Davido held him up and hugged him and people in the room continued to praise both of them.

See video:

BREAKING NEWS! HISTORY IS BEEN MADE AS DUNCAN MIGHTY COLLABORATES WITH NIGERIAN INTERNATIONALLY ACCLAIMED MUSICIAN @davidoofficial OBO & PERRUZI IN A MUSIC PROJECT THAT WILL OPEN UP THE ENTIRE NIGER DELTA REGION AND SET THE PACE FOR AN UNPRECEDENTED GROWTH OF THE ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY WHICH WILL BE THE BIGGEST POTENTIAL NON OIL INVESTMENT OF THE NIGER DELTA REGION. THE VIDEO WILL BE SHOT BY CLARENCE PETERS RIGHT HERE IN PORTHARCOURT TODAY..CHAI OBO U CAME VISITING ME WITH UR PRIVATE JET AND CHIOMA UR LOVER GOD BLESS U FOR THIS HONOR. Costume RIVERS ATIRE SHOOT STARTS 11am …. #mrlovalova #duncanmighty #starboy #celebrityengineer #phmosttraveled #werisebyliftingothers #phtotheworld…. #mrlovalova #duncanmighty #starboy #celebrityengineer #phmosttraveled #werisebyliftingothers #phtotheworld

A post shared by DUNCAN MIGHTY ♥ (@duncanmighty) on

Below are some reactions on Twitter:

2 Comments on Here’s the Video of Duncan Mighty & Davido That’s Got People Talking
  • frank August 16, 2018 at 11:26 pm

    Nigerians and kissing ass go hand in glove. No other human being on earth kiss ass the way Nigerian do. From kissing the ass of their shitty leaders to anyone who breaks them $1.. “NEPA” gives you power for 2hrs, “Dem dey try at least dey give us light for 2hrs”. Govt pays 3 months out of the 100 months salary being owed workers. “At least dem pay 3 months” Bunch of Sycophants aka Deep Ass Kissers. SMDH

    Love this! 1 Reply
    • jah rule August 17, 2018 at 12:37 am

      and you have been to every single country on earth to conduct a poll of ass kissers and came up with this statistic..smh

      Love this! 0 Reply
