Blackface Naija claims Wizkid & Banky W “stole” his song in 2011: “We’ll allow the Court to decide”

Blackface Naija has filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against Banky W and Wizkid.

The singer made the announcement via Instagram.

In the suit, Balckface Naija said that Wizkid’s “Slow Whine” off his Superstar is a reproduction of his song “Like the Way”.

He’s demanded over a N100m in the case:

He also shared a clip of the part of both songs, showing where he’s claiming was copied, and wrote:

I have remained quiet while my name has been dragged in the mud the past few years. Some of Nigeria’s biggest artists have infringed on my copyrights but I always restricted myself to speaking out against this in the media. Maybe because I always felt that music is an art and not really a business where you bring in lawyers and all that.That’s why I couldn’t believe when I was sued for N50m by the same people who stole my intellectual property. I have nothing personal against Wizkid & Banky, in fact I can say I groove to both their music, but the fact is that they stole my song in 2011 and there’s clear evidence to prove it. We’ll allow the Court to decide.

See court documents he shared below: