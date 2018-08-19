Kanye West gets Internet Buzzing with Outfit to 2 Chainz’ Wedding

BellaNaija

Rapper 2 Chainz held a star-studded wedding ceremony on Saturday and in attendance were close friend Kanye West and his reality TV star wife Kim Kardashian. However, the internet is buzzing about the Wests and here’s why.

For the wedding held at the popular Versace Mansion, Miami, Kanye rocked grey colored Yeezy slides with matching socks and… No shirt beneath his Louis Vuitton suit!

Twitter is buzzing with some users applauding the rap star for yet another maverick fashion style. For others, the stunt didn’t quite go down well.

Check out some Tweets:

