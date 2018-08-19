Kanye West gets Internet Buzzing with Outfit to 2 Chainz’ Wedding

Rapper 2 Chainz held a star-studded wedding ceremony on Saturday and in attendance were close friend Kanye West and his reality TV star wife Kim Kardashian. However, the internet is buzzing about the Wests and here’s why.

For the wedding held at the popular Versace Mansion, Miami, Kanye rocked grey colored Yeezy slides with matching socks and… No shirt beneath his Louis Vuitton suit!

Twitter is buzzing with some users applauding the rap star for yet another maverick fashion style. For others, the stunt didn’t quite go down well.

Check out some Tweets:

Kanye was like yo congrats #2Chainz on ur wedding i’ma let you finish but 1st let me make ur special day about me by wearing slides too small for me to get ppl talking about my brand for free. also totally forgot to get u a wedding gift my bad my dude but congrats again. https://t.co/pj39IdYGi2 — Violet Benson (@Daddyissues__) August 19, 2018

Kanye wore comfy slides to 2chainz’s wedding in what is inexplicably the cleanest wedding fit I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/AuN6lCldnS — Boots (@GorillaGluVol_4) August 19, 2018

The biggest news story rn is that @kanyewest wore slippers to @2Chainz wedding?! Really? I’d wear slippers to everything if I was Kanye too — Mel Zee (@xmelzeex) August 19, 2018

My boy @kanyewest wore yeezy slides with a @LouisVuitton @virgilabloh suit to @2chainz wedding lol 🐐 status — Team Cheese (@yungkreflo) August 19, 2018

#KayneWest why didn't you just go barefooted to @2chainz wedding? — Ricky Guerra (@CubanRickyGee) August 19, 2018

Kanye did not show up in slide to 2Chainz wedding, the disrespect. https://t.co/3BufGDS8QI — Vannah (@214vannah) August 18, 2018

Told my wife Kanye went to 2 Chainz wedding with slippers 2 small for his feet..she was wondering which rapper was “Slippers to small for his feet” 😬🤣😂 — 🥊 (@Machedei) August 19, 2018

Here’s a better picture of Kanye and Wayne at 2chainz wedding pic.twitter.com/35SOy9sRcj — MATT BARNES (@Kendrick_nash24) August 19, 2018

Photo Credit: @four_pins