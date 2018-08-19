BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

She’s Here! Lizzy aka The DIY Lady & Husband welcome their Baby Girl

19.08.2018 at By 1 Comment

Lifestyle vlogger Lizzy, also known as The DIY Lady, and her husband have welcomed their baby girl.

She made the announcement on Instagram saying:

This photo is undisputedly the least glamorous photo on my page, and yet it’s my absolute favorite. Swollen legs, puffy face and my postpartum body. I could have waited to take the perfect “Baby is here” photos to share this news with you all … but my heart is so full of joy right now that I want to share God’s unfiltered goodness in my life. Please say hello to our baby girl! She was born on August 16th, 2018! We are home now and still in total awe of God and how perfect she is.

Thanks to everybody that prayed for us throughout this journey!
P.S: My heart is beating so fast as I type this!
#IAmSomeBodysMommy #GodDidThis #IHaveNotEvenSharedMyMaternityPhotosAndNurseryTourYet #StayTunedForThoseBySubscribingOnYoutube #ButRightNow #ItsBabyTime

See photos below:

1 Comments on She’s Here! Lizzy aka The DIY Lady & Husband welcome their Baby Girl
  • damilola August 19, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    Congrats lizzy. I followed you on social media for months then met you at Tosin now Mrs Balogun’s wedding. What a lovely lady you are in person. Your baby girl is adorable. Thank God and I pray God’s grace and mercy will continue to be your portion.

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Post a comment

Star Features

Isoken is now available for online viewing on Amazon

Affordable State-of-the-Art diagnostic center in Yenagoa

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Movie of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija