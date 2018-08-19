She’s Here! Lizzy aka The DIY Lady & Husband welcome their Baby Girl

Lifestyle vlogger Lizzy, also known as The DIY Lady, and her husband have welcomed their baby girl.

She made the announcement on Instagram saying:

This photo is undisputedly the least glamorous photo on my page, and yet it’s my absolute favorite. Swollen legs, puffy face and my postpartum body. I could have waited to take the perfect “Baby is here” photos to share this news with you all … but my heart is so full of joy right now that I want to share God’s unfiltered goodness in my life. Please say hello to our baby girl! She was born on August 16th, 2018! We are home now and still in total awe of God and how perfect she is. Thanks to everybody that prayed for us throughout this journey!

P.S: My heart is beating so fast as I type this!

#IAmSomeBodysMommy #GodDidThis

