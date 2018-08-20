Nigerian-American Singer Zaina debuts Baby Bump

Newly hitched singer, Zaina is expecting her first child and she just debuted her growing on social media.

The mum-to-be posted some adorable photos of her bump while sharing her a bit of her indecision to take maternity photos or not.

She shared:

“To show the bump or not show the bump…? That is or was the question…???? Guess what mom was for…. As she says ‘don’t be naked now zeeee”😂🤔 Reality is, just two weeks ago I had zero plans of a maternity shoot. Mostly because I usually equate photoshoot with some form of work and this, well isn’t that kind of ‘work’. But after alot of eyerolls and ‘girl bye’ from wonderful friends and awesome daddy to be, I gave in and said oya snap away. 📸😁😁 Now I’m staring at this picture in awe, completely humbled and wondering how I could have ever considered not doing this. I’ve never felt more beautiful, honored, privileged and excited to capture this amazing experience on camera. By far the best shoot I’ve ever taken!! Can’t wait to meet you baby!

Of course my favorite part being my mother in the picture tho she definitely wouldn’t approve as she’s not draped in her usual fabulosity lol.”

See another photo: