NBC bans “This Is Nigeria,” “See Mary, See Jesus,” “Iskaba” & Here’s Why

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has banned at least three songs by top Nigerian singers – Olamide, Falz, and Wande Coal from being broadcast across the country.

The NBC, in a letter to a media station in Jos, fined the company JODAJ Communications Ltd N100,000 for airing the songs, saying they contain “vulgar and indecent music lyrics”. The letter added that the commission had repeatedly warned the station from airing the songs.

The songs include Falz’ “This Is Nigeria,” DJ Kaywise and Olamide’s “See Mary, See Jesus,” and Wande Coal’s “Iskaba”.

One the reason for the ban, the NBC, in their letter said “This Is Nigeria” is “laced with vulgar lyrics ‘This is Nigeria, look how we living now, everybody be criminal’“.

“See Mary, See Jesus” is “laced with casual mention of Mary and Jesus regarded as sacred by the Christian faith which contravenes Section 4.3.1.e”.

The line “Girl you dey make me kolo, shaking the ass like kolo” in “Iskaba”is “vulgar,” the NBC said, adding that it “contravenes Section 3.6.1 and Section 3.13.2.2c”.

