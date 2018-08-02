Trustees of 67Million Youth Initiative writes an Open Letter to Nigerian Youth

Once we reached a consensus, EACH trustee convinced 15 people to join this initiative as delegates. A lot of attention has been put on the Muslim APC delegates but if you carefully go through the delegate list you will find delegates from a cross-section of political parties, faith, and tribes. To date, the initiative has only been funded by delegates and supporters that have donated between 10,000 to 1 million naira.

We admit to some mistakes such as engaging a media consultant who proceeded to acquire an existing twitter handle without doing the proper vetting, we knew of the plan but not what the account was used for in 2015—this is indefensible. We shall meet three different kinds of people in this journey; people that will never believe or support us, people that will buy into what we are trying to do, and people in the middle that will have an open enough mind to make decisions with the information presented to them. The truth is on our side, so we shall only focus on the last two.