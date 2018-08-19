“My pain, my sweat..so help me God” – Yinka Ayefele reacts to Oyo State’s demolition of his Music House

The Oyo state government has demolished a property owned by popular gospel singer Yinka Ayefele. This comes after reports that he had dragged the government to court in a contest of the order to have the property “The Music House” which housed his radio station, studio, and others.

The singer in an Instagram post following the demolition in the early hours of Sunday, August 19, shared photos of the destroyed property with the caption, “Oyo state government did at last…my pain, my sweat..so help me God”