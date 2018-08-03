Saudi Arabian Club confirms Signing Ahmed Musa

Super Eagles player Ahmed Musa has signed a 4-year contract with a Saudi Arabian football club, Al Nassr. As confirmation, Al Nassr took to their social media platforms to officially welcomed Ahmed to the club.
Photo Credit: @alnassr_fc
