U.S School District adopts 4-Day School Week

Colorado school district 27J has joined 550 districts across 25 U.S states in switching to a 4-day school week.

The school district made the announcement on its website, saying the move is to save money on transportation costs, teaching salaries and districtwide utilities, and also help teachers prepare well for students.

“We anticipate about $1 million in savings,” Superintendent Chris Fiedler told NBC 9 News.

“We really feel like Monday is the day to prepare and to be better for kids. This will give people a chance to have a weekend and then come in on Monday — whether they’re paid to or not because they’re doing that work anyway to be prepared for kids and to be better for kids,” Fiedler said.

Tracy Rudnick, public information officer of 27J told ABC News:

“A three-day weekend for educators may be a perk since they are unable to receive significant salary increases. This new schedule appeals to teachers because their professional development is built into their day.”

On Mondays, the district says it will offer childcare for $30 for children under 12.

Teachers will have to attend work one Monday a month, but only for half the day.

