Ibrahim Keita Emerges Winner of Mali’s run-off Presidential Election

Mali’s incumbent president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has emerged winner of Sunday’s run-off presidential election amidst reports of fraud and electoral malpractices.

According to BBC Africa, president Keita won 67.17% of votes leaving opposition Soumaila Cisse with 32.83%.

Following the result announcement on Monday, Cisse announced that the election was marred by fraud and called on Malians to “rise up” and refuse to accept “the dictatorship of fraud”.

The report also confirms that ahead of the election announcement, internet was barred from mobile phone networks in the city’s capital Bamako.

