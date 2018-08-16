Husband’s High Sex Drive breaks 7-Year Old Marriage

A Customary Court in the Iseyin area of Oyo State has dissolved a 7-year old marriage over the husband’s high sexual desire, Vanguard is reporting.

The wife, identified as Baliki, approached the court asking for dissolution of union, sayings it’s “for the sake of my life”. She said:

My husband wants to kill me with sex. He demands sex more than he does food; he wants to have sex with me six times in a day before he gets satisfied. Arowolo goes to the farm very early in the morning and would not wait for me to bring his lunch, but come home in the afternoon just to have sex twice, before he goes back to the farm and would still make demands when he returns at night. Anytime I try to resist him, he will beat me till I surrender. I have decided to quit for the sake of my life. My lord, please dissolve this marriage.

The husband, Arowolo, did not refute his wife’s claims, but prayed the court to plead to Baliki on his behalf. He said:

I have worked very hard to solve this problem of incessant sex urge to no avail. “The truth is that I can’t cope with life without sex. I can’t work, eat or play; sex is more important to me than anything else in life. I have been suffering since she packed out of our house about 10 days ago; I have not been going to work. I have begged her relatives to plead with her on my behalf.

Arowolo said that he’ll check his high libido if Baliki returns. She refused.

President of the court Adelodun Raheem dissolved the marriage, saying all efforts to plead with the wife and her relatives were unsuccessful.

Raheem granted custody of the couple’s 6-year old son to Baliki and ordered Arowolo to pay N2,500 weekly for the child’s upkeep.

