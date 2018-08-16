BellaNaija

Victor Moses’ Retirement Personal, not Because of Age – Christian Chukwu

16.08.2018

Following Victor Moses’ surprising retirement announcement from Super Eagles on Wednesday, former Super Eagles coach and captain, Christian Chukwu has assured football lovers that the 27 year old’s retirement had nothing to do with age.

According Punch, Chukwu made the statement in a recent interview where he shared that the sportsman’s decision should be viewed from a personal opinion and not age.

Victor Moses is a very vibrant and young player, so he has the right to take decisions for himself. He knows his body more than any person, therefore, it is best known to him why he retired and we wish him well.

