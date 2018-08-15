Victor Moses retires from Super Eagles

Super Eagles and Chelsea winger Victor Moses has announced that he’s retiring from the international football.

Moses, 27, who has 37 caps and scored 12 goals for Nigeria since his debut in 2012, made this known in a statement released on Twitter.

Moses won the Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria in 2013 and played in the 2014 and 2018 World Cups.

“I have experienced some of the best moments of my life wearing the Super Eagles shirt and have memories with me that will last a lifetime. Nothing will ever compete with what it felt like to represent Nigeria,” Moses, who previously represented England up to Under-21 level, said.

“However, I feel that now is the right time to step away in order to be able to focus fully on my club career and young family, as well as to allow the next generation the opportunity to step up and to flourish.”

“Thank you for the memories and good luck to the team for the future,” Moses said.

See the statement below: