Saraki “consulting and actively considering” running against Buhari in 2019

Senate president Bukola Saraki has said that he’s “consulting and actively considering” running in the 2019 presidential election.
Saraki made this known in an interview with Bloomberg at his Abuja residence.
“I believe I can make the change,” Saraki said, adding that investors and citizens have lost confidence in President Muhammadu Buhari.
On the DSS invasion/blockage of the national assembly last Tuesday, Saraki said:
“If a government can go and lock up an arm of government – and it’s never happened in our history – we should all be very concerned. We should not be surprised that they would use security agencies for elections.”
On his new party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Saraki said:
The PDP has learnt its lesson from the loss in 2015, and I think unfortunately the APC did not learn from their victory.
While negotiating with the PDP “we listed a number of issues. We talked about how to sustain and improve the fight against corruption; the issue of providing more powers to the states; inclusion and having a more nationalistic approach on things we do; to continue to improve the environment that will ensure investments. We listed a number of items during the discussions with the PDP, and there is a written agreement to that. We trust that we can hold them to that.
We would ensure that the party is strong on security. The APC too have not done well on the issue of security. We have the opportunity with the right kind of presidential candidate and president to provide the leadership for the party. The party has a good opportunity to lead the country in the right direction.
Read the rest of the interview on Bloomberg
Even the blind could see that he had always wanted to be president. He couldn’t get the ticket in APC so he ran back to the PDP.
Pls how can we do away with all these greedy recycled lots? Shamelessly & impatiently jumping from PDP to APC and back.
Kingsley Moghalu for president!
Aaah now i see it, there lies the conflict of interest.
i use to think he was getting bad advice from his deputy lawyer. Because it was hard for me to believe he could not see all the flaws in the laws and policies they keep dishing out.
Well if he asked for my advice i tell him to forget it. i definitely can not vote for someone who can not fix problems.
with the current state of laws and policies even if Jesus Christ was president nothing can move forward.
They have deliberate written laws and policies that stagnate the nation, the only people it favours are lawyers and accountants.
Since he is not a lawyer or an accountant, i could not place why he isn’t fixing it. But now i know why.
Thanks Buki, but we don’t want. The APC and the PDP are Evil Twins! Please go away…