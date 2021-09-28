Events
Nigeria’s D’Tigress are African Champions for the 3rd Time in a Row! See Highlight’s from their Win Against Mali
For the third time in a row, Africa’s defending FIBA Women’s Afrobasket champions, D’Tigress of Nigeria have won the competition after defeating Mali at 70-59.
The Nigerian team played and won against Senegal to make it through the semi-finals and into the finals to face Mali at the indoor hall of the Palais Polyvalent des Sports in Yaounde, Cameroon.
The first quarter of their game ended at 22-11 points with D’Tigresss leading with 11 points. However, they lost 13-9 to Mali in the second quarter, leaving the scores at 31-24 in favour of the D’Tigress at halftime.
The Nigerian team bounced back in the third quarter/second half while the Malians returned to win the last quarter. At the end of the Afrobasket finals, the game was in Nigeria’s favour at 70-59, making them champions for the third time in a row.
Congratulations to the team! Watch the highlights below: