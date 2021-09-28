Connect with us

Events Scoop

Nigeria's D'Tigress are African Champions for the 3rd Time in a Row! See Highlight's from their Win Against Mali

Events

Flour Mills empowers over 5000 Women & Rewards 4 Winners in the ‘August Golden Parti’

Events Inspired

It was all about the future of the Female Entrepreneur at the Inaugural Bold Conversations by Veuve Clicquot Event

Events Scoop

Meet the "Gulder Ultimate Search: The Age of Craftsmanship" Contestants

Events

Malta Guinness brings a Taste of Goodness at the Ibom Festival

Events

Ciroc unveils Ozinna in plush Summer Brunch Party

Events Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: Keep Up with the Top Stories You Missed This Week

Events Living Music

"Music is One of the Greatest Tools to Communicate Ideas" - Made Kuti on Global Citizen Live & His Journey So Far

Events News

It's Here! Join Femi Kuti, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Made Kuti for #GlobalCitizenLive | Today, 6PM

Events Promotions

ICYMI: Here are Photos from Life Continental Beer’s event tagged 'Turu Ugo Lota’

Events

Nigeria’s D’Tigress are African Champions for the 3rd Time in a Row! See Highlight’s from their Win Against Mali

Published

23 mins ago

 on

For the third time in a row, Africa’s defending FIBA Women’s Afrobasket champions, D’Tigress of Nigeria have won the competition after defeating Mali at 70-59.

The Nigerian team played and won against Senegal to make it through the semi-finals and into the finals to face Mali at the indoor hall of the Palais Polyvalent des Sports in Yaounde, Cameroon.

The first quarter of their game ended at 22-11 points with D’Tigresss leading with 11 points. However, they lost 13-9 to Mali in the second quarter, leaving the scores at 31-24 in favour of the D’Tigress at halftime.

The Nigerian team bounced back in the third quarter/second half while the Malians returned to win the last quarter. At the end of the Afrobasket finals, the game was in Nigeria’s favour at 70-59, making them champions for the third time in a row.

Congratulations to the team! Watch the highlights below:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

RiRi Okoye: How to Avoid Burnout As a Business Owner

BN Book Review: Your Money and You by Kikelomo Kuponiyi | Review by The BookLady NG

Here’s How You Can Help Bethesda Child Support Agency Bring Underserved Children’s Dreams to Life!

Samuel Onyemelukwe: Identifying Opportunities in the Entertainment Industry

BN Hot Topic: Is Refurbishing a Rented Apartment a Waste of Money?
css.php