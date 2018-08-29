BellaNaija

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni says Citizens are Poor for refusing to adopt Modern Agricultural Practices

29.08.2018

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni

Ugandan President, Yoweri Museveni has blamed the country’s poverty on Ugandans who have refuse to adopt modern agricultural methods.

According to Daily Monitor, Museveni during his speech at the opening ceremony of Simba Cement Factory in Putir Village, Tororo Distrct, said:

“The problem with Ugandans is they are big headed. That’s the reason why the adaption rate of modern agricultural practices is very low and this has made it difficult for them to earn incomes from their small pieces of land.”

He added that the country’s future lies in industrialization and partnership with other countries for natural resources. He said:

Uganda is one of the richest countries in the world blessed with numerous natural resources, which cannot be exhausted within the shortest period of time.You need roads. We are working on them including Standard Gauge Railway line. You don’t have to worry about that because we expect electricity costs go down after the completion of the many dams we are constructing.

Photo Credit: Hannah McKay – WPA Pool/Getty Images

1 Comments on Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni says Citizens are Poor for refusing to adopt Modern Agricultural Practices
  • Orangi August 29, 2018 at 1:30 pm

    He should also u understand his poor leadership to Ugandan Citizens, Poor infrastructure too much corruption.That why even investors don’t even focus for Uganda

    Love this! 1 Reply
