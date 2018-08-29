BellaNaija

Nigeria Police shares 12 Facts You Need to Know about the new F-SARS

29.08.2018

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had in August ordered the overhauling of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

He ordered that the squad be henceforth known as the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), and the Nigeria Police Force had released a statement to its effect.

The Nigeria Police Force on their Instagram has shared 12 facts people need to know about the new FSARS.

The facts include numbers to reach for complaints and the responsibilities of the squad.

2 Comments
  Hell's bella August 29, 2018 at 1:32 pm

    This is ridiculous.

    The same guys responsible for the atrocities committed under the old name are rebranded and given a new uniform under the new name. Guess that’s our own definition of ‘Reform’

    The conspiracy theorist in me still believes these SARS guys are put in place by powers that be, to target and stifle young men or to prevent a plausible rebellion.

    Reply
  Ephi August 29, 2018 at 4:44 pm

    Nigerian government does not have shame. Gmail and hotmail email addresses for an official body at this stage of our journey as a country.

    Reply
