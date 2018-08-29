Nigeria Police shares 12 Facts You Need to Know about the new F-SARS

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had in August ordered the overhauling of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

He ordered that the squad be henceforth known as the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), and the Nigeria Police Force had released a statement to its effect.

The Nigeria Police Force on their Instagram has shared 12 facts people need to know about the new FSARS.

The facts include numbers to reach for complaints and the responsibilities of the squad.