Watch Inspiring Video of 4-Year Old Talking about Importance of Reading

Caleb Stewart is only four years old but his speaking skills and confidence level are very much older.

At a middle school teachers’ back to school training, Caleb was called on to talk about the importance of reading and he did an awesome job. The video was shared on Facebook by Kang-Xing Jin.

“Thank you for having me. I’m here to speak to you about the importance and benefits of reading. I personally read everyday and I absolutely love the adventure of reading. I can stand before you and speak with confidence and not be afraid. Reading everyday has made me smarter. Reading has also strengthened my vocabulary and language skills, allowing me to pronounce new and big words without even thinking about it. Reading has incredibly enriched my long term memory,” were the words Caleb said to the teachers.

First day back and our guest speaker

Caleb and his sister Olivia make up the Brilliant Little Leaders community which describes itself on Facebook as

“Kid Dreamers That LOVE To READ/ LEARN and Have FUN Doing It. We are On a Mission To Inspiring Other Kids To Find The Love For Reading, To Dream Big And Know That Learning Can Be FUN.!

Remember: DREAM BIG & BELIEVE IN YOURSELF!”

Brilliant Little Leaders are also on Instagram – @brilliantlittleleaders and you can reach them on [email protected] and/or [email protected]