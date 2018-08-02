2 Senators sue AGF, DSS, Police over alleged plan to remove Saraki

Punch is reporting that two senators have sued the Attorney General of the Federation, Department of State Services, Police and seven others following Tuesday’s alleged attempt to remove Senate president Bukola Saraki.

Senator Rafiu Adebayo and Senator Isa Misau representing Kwara-South and Bauchi-Central respectively dragged the the aforementioned to a Federal High Court on Monday in a lawsuit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/872/2018.

According to the report, the plaintiffs want the court to determine if ordering the senate president to vacate office after defection to another party is in compliance with the provisions of Section 50(1) (a) and (2) of the 1999 Constitution.

Still on the originating summons filed by Mahmud Magaji (SAN), Adebayo and Misau want the court to determine if Saraki can be forced to leave office on grounds of not being a member of the party with a majority of senators in the house.

Lastly, the plaintiffs requested that the court issues an interlocutory injunction, restraining the AGF, IG of police and the DSS from unlawfully interfering with the legislative duties of the senate president.