Saraki reportedly meets with Obasanjo

Senate President Bukola Saraki reportedly met with former president Olusegun Obasanjo on Monday.

According to Daily Trust, the closed-door meeting took place at Obasanjo’s home in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

TVC News tweeted that the meeting lasted for about 45 minutes.

Details of the meeting are yet unknown.

Last week, Saraki met with former head of state Ibrahim Babangida at his Minna residence.

Dropped in to pay my respects to General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida. Always happy to be with a father and leader. pic.twitter.com/IbV2WI2sds — Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) August 8, 2018

Rumours have been on for some time that Saraki will be contesting in the 2019 presidential election but the national assembly chairman has said he’ll address that when the time is right.

Saraki recently defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) having dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Photo Credit: Jones Bamidele/NAN Photo