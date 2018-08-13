Spain’s David Silva retires from International Football

David Silva has announced his retirement from international football.

32-year old Silva had 125 caps for the country and won the 2010 World Cup and 2008 and 2012 European Championship titles.

Silva who plays for Manchester City and made his Spanish debut in 2006, said he was “very proud” and the decision to retire was “one the most difficult of my career”.

“I lived and dreamed with a team that will forever be remembered. It has not been easy, after all I’ve experienced, to write these lines. I’ve spent days and weeks considering this. The national team gave me everything and helped me grow as a player and a person.

“I leave proud and happy, bringing an end to a time full of emotions and memories, like of the figure of Luis Aragones, a maestro who will never be forgotten,” he said in a post on Twitter.

Gracias, suerte y hasta siempre! 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/mIM1k45pfg — David Silva (@21LVA) August 13, 2018

Photo Credit: Twitter – @21LVA