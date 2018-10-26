2019: At least 70 candidates contesting for President

At least 70 of the 91 registered political parties in Nigeria will field candidates for the 2019 presidential elections, Punch is reporting.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on Thursday, published at their head office in Abuja.

Punch reports that a source said the figure might be higher.

“So far, over 70 candidates have been counted. A more comprehensive list will be published on Friday,” the source was quoted as saying.