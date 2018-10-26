BellaNaija

2019: At least 70 candidates contesting for President

26.10.2018 at By 1 Comment

INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu

At least 70 of the 91 registered political parties in Nigeria will field candidates for the 2019 presidential elections, Punch is reporting.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on Thursday, published at their head office in Abuja.

Punch reports that a source said the figure might be higher.

“So far, over 70 candidates have been counted. A more comprehensive list will be published on Friday,” the source was quoted as saying.

  • Temi Tope October 26, 2018 at 11:55 am

    Ahahahahaha! hey Africa.. Nigeria is even better some countries it is 200 + candidates.

    Love this! 0 Reply
