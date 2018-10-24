24-hour Curfew Reinstated in Kaduna following Monarch’s Killing

The Kaduna State Government has reinstated a 24-hour curfew on Kaduna metropolis and environs, Kasuwan Magani, Kajuru, Kateri and Kachia after a king, HRH Agom Adara was killed by persons who abducted him last week.

In a statement signed by Samuel Aruwan, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Nasir El-Rufai on Media & Publicity, the curfew is effective from 11am, Friday, 26th October 2018 and will remain in force until further notice.

This is a necessary step to help maintain peace as the state mourns the death of the monarch, the statement said.

Kaduna state has been marred with violence in the last few weeks which has led to the deaths of dozens of persons.