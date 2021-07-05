Connect with us

Yaz Laundry & Cleaning is on a quest to "fight dirt" in Nigeria as it opens its second location in Kaduna

The launch of Yaz Laundry & Cleaning Services took place on the 4th of July 2021 and it was all smiles and laughter during this event.

Yaz Laundry & Cleaning services is a popular cleaning company based in Abuja that renders laundry/dry cleaning services, industrial cleaning services, post-construction/post-renovation cleaning services, janitorial services, facility management, upholstery & carpet cleaning services, and fumigation services.

Instagram: @yazlaundry_
Address: Number 24, Bujumbura street, off Libreville Street, Wuse 2, Abuja
Phone: 08184210000

