Cîroc Amapiano 24-Hour Party on Ice

The highly anticipated first-ever 24-hour Amapiano party by Cîroc, in collaboration with South Africa’s TxC DJ duo has been postponed.

The uber-hip experience billed for two cities – Abuja and Lagos – was put on hold due to the recent travel restrictions on in-bound flights from South Africa, after Nigeria added the country to its COVID 19 “red list”. The party will be rescheduled to deliver a safe, spectacular and sustainable experience.

In a statement, Ifeoma Agu, Marketing Manager Premium Spirits & Reserve Brands – Guinness Nigeria stated;

“Everyone involved with A for Amapiano is excitedly looking forward to the experience but safety has to come first. We placed the party on ice as a new date for the 24hour party will be communicated in the best possible time. While you wait, ensure to order your Ciroc via any of our online stores or at your favourite bar to keep the party going!”.

