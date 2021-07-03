Connect with us

Events Promotions

Cîroc Amapiano 24-Hour Party on Ice

Events Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: Read the Top Stories You Missed on BellaNaija This Week

Career Events Promotions

Learn to Create Wealth for Yourself

Events Promotions

Here's How Mykmary Fashion Show honoured Princess Folasade Ogunwusi Fadairo

Career Events Promotions

Borderless Trade Network presents Project WINHER 2021 | 8th and 15th August 2021

Events Promotions

See the gift Leadership expert Niyi Adesanya received from his protégés for his 50th birthday

Career Events Promotions

Register NOW for Juliet Ehimuan's "30 Day Excellence Series" with Nimi Akinkugbe & more Special Guests

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events

Stand Up for Gender Equality! Register for The Generation Equality Forum by UN Women

Events Living Promotions

A narrative that focuses on Passion, Craftsmanship and Excellence - Photos from The Macallan Mastery Launch in Lagos

Events

Cîroc Amapiano 24-Hour Party on Ice

Published

5 seconds ago

 on

The highly anticipated first-ever 24-hour Amapiano party by Cîroc, in collaboration with South Africa’s TxC DJ duo has been postponed.

The uber-hip experience billed for two cities – Abuja and Lagos – was put on hold due to the recent travel restrictions on in-bound flights from South Africa, after Nigeria added the country to its COVID 19 “red list”. The party will be rescheduled to deliver a safe, spectacular and sustainable experience.

In a statement, Ifeoma Agu, Marketing Manager Premium Spirits & Reserve Brands – Guinness Nigeria stated;

“Everyone involved with A for Amapiano is excitedly looking forward to the experience but safety has to come first. We placed the party on ice as a new date for the 24hour party will be communicated in the best possible time. While you wait, ensure to order your Ciroc via any of our online stores or at your favourite bar to keep the party going!”.

Cîroc is still heating up summer with ultra-premium experiences. Follow @cirocvodka or keep up with the hashtag #CirocYourSummer on social media.
Not to be forwarded to persons under the age of 18.

Enjoy Ciroc Responsibly.

____________________________________________________
Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

Dear Brides, Your Bridesmaids are Not Waiters!

Reuben Abati: Living In a Nation In Search of Hope

BN Hot Topic: The Thing About Dating Your Friend’s Ex

On Prophecies and Living a Life Riddled with Fear

Joy Eneghalu: This is Why HR Analytics Has Become Important
Advertisement
css.php