Chris Leezy & Offah Deliver New Single “Cheza”

Chris Leezy is making waves in the Afro and Amapiano music scene with his latest track, “Cheza.” This talented Ugandan musician blends traditional African rhythms with modern sounds, creating a unique and captivating experience that reflects the rich cultures of West, East, and South Africa.

In “Cheza,” Chris explores themes of love and connection, inviting listeners to enjoy a vibrant musical journey. The song features the talented Offah, adding an exciting layer to this collaborative project.

If you’re looking for fresh sounds that celebrate African heritage, be sure to check out “Cheza” below.