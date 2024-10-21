Connect with us

Chris Leezy & Offah Deliver New Single "Cheza"

Fave Means Business in Her New Music Video "No Games"—Watch

Wizkid’s ‘Piece of My Heart’ Video Just Dropped, and It’s Everything We Hoped For!

CKay Teams Up with Olamide, Ty Dolla $ign, and More on His Album 'EMOTIONS'

Feel the Emotion in Vector's Latest Single "Can't Come Close"

Whoosh! Wande Coal Turns Up the Heat with Extended Version of "Again"

Lojay’s Double Drop: Romantic Vibes in “Falling” & Luxe Living in “Unleash”

Tiwa Savage Delivers Her Latest Track: Listen to "Forgiveness"

Falz Talks #EndSARS, Law to Music Transition & Working with Funke Akindele on #WithChude

Tyla’s Dazzling Entrance Steals the Show at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Chris Leezy is making waves in the Afro and Amapiano music scene with his latest track, “Cheza.” This talented Ugandan musician blends traditional African rhythms with modern sounds, creating a unique and captivating experience that reflects the rich cultures of West, East, and South Africa.

In “Cheza,” Chris explores themes of love and connection, inviting listeners to enjoy a vibrant musical journey. The song features the talented Offah, adding an exciting layer to this collaborative project.

If you’re looking for fresh sounds that celebrate African heritage, be sure to check out “Cheza” below.

 

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com

